A business in Surrey is out more than $200,000 after a suspected fraudster used a stolen identity and fake bank drafts to get cash.

On Wednesday, June 21, Surrey RCMP shared information about a fraud incident in March. They received a report on March 18, 2023, that a currency exchange business on the 8000-block of 128 Street had been defrauded of $237,000. Based on photos, the location is likely a branch of the Khalsa Credit Union.

Now, they’re sharing photos of a fraud suspect and asking anyone with information to contact the police.

Police say that two separate bank drafts were cashed but later determined to be fraudulent. “Through investigation it was determined that the person who uttered the fraudulent bank drafts was utilizing another person’s identity,” said RCMP.

Police say the suspect is a South Asian female, 5’7″ with a slim build and dark, shoulder length hair. She spoke Hindi, Punjabi and English.

Surrey RCMP is looking for the public’s help to identify a fraud suspect, after a local business lost over $200,000. Do you recognize this person? Call 604-599-0502 with info. See our news release: https://t.co/L9zew8Vu0H pic.twitter.com/tVyzOW6ADR — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) June 21, 2023

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman or might have information that could help the investigation to call them at 604-599-0502.