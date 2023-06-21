Man caught throwing things and running in traffic near Pattullo Bridge

New West Police Department is looking for the public’s help after a wild incident near the Pattullo Bridge involving a man running in and out of traffic and putting others at risk.

A New West Police officer was responding to a vehicle collision on June 18 at around 3:30 pm when he observed the man acting dangerously.

A statement from New West Police says that the officer stopped his vehicle and then blocked the flow of traffic directly under the Pattullo Bridge on Columbia Street before attending to the man in question.

The statement added that the officer gave instructions to the man that “would assist in him being safely arrested.”

Police add that initially, the man did not comply and was even throwing objects until additional officers could get to the scene. At that point, New West Police was able to take the man into custody safely.

Now, officers are hoping that witnesses from the area and those with dashcam footage reach out to police about what they saw.

No charges have been recommended yet, but they’re being considered.

“We want to get a more complete understanding of what occurred,” said Media Relations Officer Sergeant Andrew Leaver. “We’re asking anyone who saw this incident to please reach out to us.”

The New Westminster Police Department can be reached at 604-525-5411.