Surrey votes to move forward with plan to keep the RCMP

After months of debate and discussion among several levels of government, Surrey has finally made a decision on policing in the city — deciding to move forward with a plan to keep the RCMP.

In a news conference at Surrey City Hall on Friday morning, Mayor Brenda Locke announced the decision, saying both SPS and RCMP deserve certainty about their future in the City of Surrey.

She says a vote by councillors resulted in a decision to “retain RCMP as police force of jurisdiction.”

However, the saga is not over just yet. The province would still need to approve the plan and make sure certain conditions are met.

This has been an issue that has divided people in the city for years. The idea of getting rid of the Surrey RCMP was first floated by Doug McCallum during his bid for mayor in 2018.

During the civic election last year, Locke unseated incumbent Doug McCallum — with a promise to keep the RCMP in Surrey.

Earlier this year, the BC Ministry of Public Safety announced that the Surrey Police Service was the best way forward for the city.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the “strong recommendation” after months of back and forth on the issue since Brenda Locke was elected the new mayor of Surrey.

Farnworth said that the best way to ensure the public’s safety was with the municipal force — adding that the province was ready to sit with the City of Surrey to provide financial support.

There are still many questions remaining — especially, what happens to the hundreds of officers of the SPS?

