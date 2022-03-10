City of Surrey acquires 9-acre site for future public park

Earlier this week, Surrey City Council approved the significant acquisition of a 9.3-acre site for the purpose of creating a new public park that will serve a future new residential community.

The site is located on the 17800 block of 24 Avenue within the future Redwood Heights Neighbourhood Plan — roughly midway between Grandview Heights and Campbell Heights.

“Council is very pleased to support the acquisition of this parcel of land, which will protect a high-value, regionally significant biodiversity conservation corridor,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a statement.

“The City will preserve the land as a neighbourhood park serving the Redwood Heights area. The new parkland, which is located next to a future school site, will feature connecting trails for parents and children to use going to and from the school.”

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

The acquisition also includes road dedication for 24 Avenue, 24A Avenue, and the future 26 Avenue fronting the property. Planning on the park design will be performed later.

The neighbourhood plan, spanning 497 acres and over 90 properties, calls for primarily low-density, multi-family residential uses, including low-rise buildings and townhouses. Over several decades, it is expected 5,300 new homes will be built to support a future build-out population of over 13,500 people.

The new residential population is estimated to generate a public school demand of between 1,200 and 1,600 students.

The acquired site for the future park is within the core of the neighbourhood plan located immediately west of a future elementary school.