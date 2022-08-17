Surrey police officer arrested by Surrey RCMP and suspended "with pay"

A statement from the Surrey Police Service (SPS) suggests that one of its officers was arrested for an alleged breach of trust.

The statement came from Surrey Police Media Liaison Ian MacDonald, which states that the BC Prosecution Service has not yet approved the charge.

On August 16, a Surrey police officer was arrested and subsequently released on conditions, pending further investigation.

“SPS has chosen to release this information now in the interest of transparency.”

Not many more details about the incident have been made available, but SPS does state that it has notified the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner in regards to the incident.

“The officer was hired by SPS in May 2022, with just over one year of previous policing experience,” said MacDonald.

Further action was taken by the SPS a day after the arrest, including the officer being suspended “with pay.”

“On August 17, SPS Chief Constable Norm Lipinski suspended this officer with pay, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, which is being handled by the Surrey RCMP.”

The statement adds, that “given that no charges have been laid, neither the officer’s identity nor further details about the incident can be released at this time.”

