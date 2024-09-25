Friends and family of killed Colombian woman in Surrey appeal for help

Family and friends of a Surrey woman who was shot and killed in Surrey by a police officer are appealing to the public for help.

Those who loved and spent time with Vanessa Rentería Valencia have been speaking out after learning the young mother died on September 19.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Rentería Valencia’s friend, Veronica Callisaya, money is being fundraised for Rentería Valencia’s 18-month-old daughter, travel expenses for family members, funeral arrangements, and legal fees.

On the page, Callisaya described Rentería Valencia as “the most caring person who always put others first and loved her family more than words could express.”

“This tragedy has devastated family, friends, church and community,” she added.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $4,000 has been raised out of the $20,000 goal.

Rentería Valencia had come to Canada with her husband, according to a statement from the Colombian workers’ union Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de Rama.

According to an Independent Investigations Office (IIO) release, the police-involved shooting has prompted an investigation. IIO points to information shared by the RCMP that said police received a report of a disturbance at a home where they believed a woman was barricaded inside a room with a weapon and a young child.

After an interaction with the woman, an officer fired their gun, and she died. Two other adults were also removed from the residence.

The IIO added that the toddler was not injured.

The union described the young mother as a prominent activist and youth leader of the union in Buenaventura, Colombia. It is demanding a fair and impartial investigation into her death and that Canadian authorities return her body to Colombia so she can be laid to rest in her homeland.

A letter to the Colombian government and the Colombian Consulate in Vancouver has been written by the victim’s sister, Sandra Rentería. In the letter, she disputes the RCMP’s statement about the incident and pleads with authorities to help Rentería’s family members obtain a visa, travel to Canada, bring Vanessa’s body back to Colombia, and participate in the investigation to clarify the responsibility of the RCMP.

BC-based Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS) have also questioned whether the IIO’s account of what happened paints the full picture. The advocacy organization revealed Rentería Valencia had been accessing support services while trying to establish her life in Canada.

Rentería Valencia spoke Spanish, and BWSS also wants to know whether the police spoke their commands to her in English or Spanish.

With files from Nikitha Martins and Megan Devlin