Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Dec 8 2022, 7:58 pm
Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson worked across from Surrey Memorial Hospital (Surrey RCMP | Google Street View)

A massage therapist based in Surrey, BC, has been charged with sexual assault.

Surrey RCMP released details about the case on Thursday, saying the force received a report on November 14 that a woman was sexually assaulted by her massage therapist during the course of treatment.

The alleged assault happened at a clinic in the 13700 block of 96 Avenue in Surrey.

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, was arrested on November 25 and charged with one count of sexual assault. The 50-year-old was later released by the courts with conditions not to provide any personal or professional therapeutic services to any woman.

Haraldsson is an RMT at PainPro at Surrey Memorial Hospital, according to the clinic’s website.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may be a victim is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and request to speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.

