Celebrations, fireworks fill Surrey after India repeals farming laws (VIDEOS)

Nov 19 2021, 5:01 pm
Scott Road in Surrey was filled with celebrations on Thursday night (sherepunjabradio/Twitter).

Celebrations and cheering filled Surrey’s Scott Road on Thursday night, following the repeal of controversial agriculture laws in India.

Crowds of people took to the streets after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would repeal the farm laws that sparked year-long protests around the globe.

The laws put in place to deregulate farming in India threatened the livelihoods of Sikh farmers in the country. They would end guaranteed pricing and see farmers sell their products directly to large companies. Farmers said that this would result in much lower prices for their goods.

The laws passed in September 2020, and protests have been ongoing since.

Videos shared online show dozens of people dancing, cheering, and drivers honking their horns in support on Scott Road.

Surrey RCMP tells Daily Hive that there were also reports of fireworks. Police attended the area to “keep the peace,” but no other intervention was needed.

With files from Brooke Taylor

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
