Celebrations, fireworks fill Surrey after India repeals farming laws (VIDEOS)

Celebrations and cheering filled Surrey’s Scott Road on Thursday night, following the repeal of controversial agriculture laws in India.

Crowds of people took to the streets after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would repeal the farm laws that sparked year-long protests around the globe.

The laws put in place to deregulate farming in India threatened the livelihoods of Sikh farmers in the country. They would end guaranteed pricing and see farmers sell their products directly to large companies. Farmers said that this would result in much lower prices for their goods.

The laws passed in September 2020, and protests have been ongoing since.

Videos shared online show dozens of people dancing, cheering, and drivers honking their horns in support on Scott Road.

Surrey RCMP tells Daily Hive that there were also reports of fireworks. Police attended the area to “keep the peace,” but no other intervention was needed.

Scott Road is celebrating tonight. Big win for farmers! pic.twitter.com/YqUybpeEnv — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) November 19, 2021

Modi announces repeal of three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/8Nm2M6xX5Z — sherepunjabradio (@SherEPunjab600) November 19, 2021

Celebrations underway on Scott and 72 in #Surrey ❤️ It isn’t a celebration without food being forced on you. 😂#kisaanmajdoorektazindabaad #FarmersProtest #VictoryForFarmers pic.twitter.com/l43cyewRTB — Manveer Singh (@manveerssihota) November 19, 2021

Sikh diaspora on celebration mode in Surrey tonight! This song was one of the first ones to come out at the start of the protest and still my favorite!

F#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/p8SKj2TqD0 — Nena Kaur Gill (@kaurgillv) November 19, 2021

Almost midnight and still going strong! Police have arrived on the scene and shutting down streets. Goray sochde hone ke Diwali taa nang geyi, ajj ki hoyi janda…lol!#FarmersProtestVictory pic.twitter.com/qMuGttyWWz — Nena Kaur Gill (@kaurgillv) November 19, 2021

1 am….kamm ton kal nu lagda chuti sariyan di! 🤪

The guy with a Jatt Trudeau sign in one hand and milk gallon in the other, can’t get more Punjabi than that! 🤣#Farmlawsrepealed pic.twitter.com/1u47MJj4qw — Nena Kaur Gill (@kaurgillv) November 19, 2021

With files from Brooke Taylor