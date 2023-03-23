38-year-old shot to death in Surrey had no ties to gangs: IHIT

After a man was murdered in Surrey earlier this month, police are left trying to figure out a motive for the crime and are appealing to the public for help.

Per an update from the BC RCMP on Thursday, March 23, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified a Surrey homicide victim who was killed on March 13, 2023.

That day, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 167A Street just before 8 pm.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a parked vehicle who had died due to gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim is Aren Alexander Smith.

He and his family are new arrivals to Surrey. Smith is unknown to police and has no known ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

According to police, investigators believe the suspect left the area in a white Penske Ford Transit van shortly after the shooting.

Now, Surrey RCMP and IHIT are working together on the investigation and trying to figure out a motive.

Corporal Sukhi Dhesi said in the release that they’re “urging anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or who may have witnessed this incident, to please contact IHIT immediately.

In particular, investigators are hoping to be connected with CCTV and dash cam footage from areas in the 2300-block of 168th Street and Highway 10 near 144th Street in Surrey that may have captured a white Penske Ford Transit van on March 13, 2023, between 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

If you have information on this case, you can contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].