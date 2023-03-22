Man killed in "altercation" in West Vancouver

A man was murdered in West Vancouver Tuesday afternoon, and homicide investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Officers with the West Vancouver Police Department were called to a building in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue in response to a man suffering serious injuries after an “altercation” just before 5 pm.

#WVPDNEWS WVPD are currently on scene investigating a police incident. The 2100 block of Argyle Ave. is currently cordoned off. The investigation is ongoing. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/KWrDNYlALk — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) March 22, 2023

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died of his injuries.

“While this is believed to be an isolated incident, it is very concerning for our community.” Const. Nicole Braithwaite said in a news release. “Anyone who may have been in the area leading up to the event and may have witnessed this is asked to please call the IHIT info line.”

There’s no word yet on how exactly the man was killed, or where the altercation happened. No suspects have been arrested, and police haven’t said anything about potential motives.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and says more details will be available soon.