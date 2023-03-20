"Frightening and dangerous": RCMP investigate after taxi driver assaulted and carjacked

A taxi driver was transported to hospital over the weekend after someone riding in the cab allegedly assaulted them and drove off with their cab.

North Vancouver RCMP responded to multiple reports that a suspect assaulted a taxi driver near Mountain Hwy and Main Street just after midnight Saturday.

“It is alleged … at some point [the suspect] assaulted the driver and stole the cab, leaving the driver behind,” a release from RCMP reads.

When Mounties arrived at the scene, officers provided first aid to the taxi driver, who was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police were able to track the cab, which was near Skeena and Lillooet roads.

“With the assistance of Integrated Police dog services, the suspect was safely taken into custody without incident,” police say.

The suspect is a 35-year-old man from North Vancouver. He faces multiple charges, including Robbery, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Mischief.

“This was a frightening and dangerous situation for the taxi driver,” said Cst. Mansoor Sahak. “The quick actions of our officers led to the safe arrest of the suspect and return of the vehicle.”

North Vancouver RCMP is now calling on witnesses and people with dash-cam footage to contact Mounties at 604-985-1311 and quote file 23-5206.