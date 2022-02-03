A bright and beautiful townhouse in the Fleetwood neighbourhood of Surrey punched well above its weight, selling for nearly 40% above the listed price.

The townhouse, located at 306 – 16433 Watson Drive in Surrey, sold for a whopping $1,108,000. The list price? $798,000, which means the total rounds up to a 39% increase. The property had an assessed value of $808,000.

Sold by the Velmont Real Estate Team’s Alex Tom, the unit was on the market for seven days. It was listed on January 10 and sold on January 17.

Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the townhouse is fairly new, having been built around 2018. The unit is part of the Fleetwood Rise complex, developed by Anthem Properties.

Built on a wood frame, the exterior of the property is a mixture of vinyl and wood, with a concrete foundation on the perimeter.

The open-concept living room is bright and spacious, perfect for entertaining guests.

Coming in at 1,542 sq ft, the three-storey corner unit allows one dog and one cat to run around.

As you can see from the pictures, the space allows a lot of natural light to shine in.

The kitchen features Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and a fairly large island.

The unit also features a two-car garage.

With short supply and major demand for housing in BC, if someone had the money to secure a property like this, it’s hard to argue with paying as much as the buyer did.

You can view other properties like this by clicking here.