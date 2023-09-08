"Never be acceptable": Surrey doctor is done with healthcare double standards

A doctor in Surrey is speaking out after he says residents are being forced to leave their city to access necessary healthcare services.

Dr. Randeep Gill posted a TikTok to vent his frustrations, saying Surrey residents are being transferred out of the city because there aren’t suitable healthcare services available locally.

@randeepgillmd Our healthcare struggles can’t be ignored any longer! South of the Fraser needs help, and we’re standing together for change. Join us on Sept 9th at Surrey City Hall for a rally that will make our voices heard! Let’s demand the funding and attention we deserve. #HealthcareForChange #SouthOfTheFraser #NowChangingSurrey #Sept9Rally #Surrey ♬ original sound – Randeep Gill

He claims that if it were Vancouver patients who had to be transferred, there would be much more uproar.

“The illest children and the sickest adults need to be transferred out of Surrey Memorial Hospital for a higher level of care because we do not have the life-saving interventions here locally,” said Gill.

“This would never be acceptable if this was residents of Vancouver that needed to leave their city for life-saving interventions when time is of the essence.”

He went on to describe how in his 10 years of working at Surrey Memorial Hospital, the difference in the care of pregnant women has been particularly noticeable.

“Not once in those last 10 years have I heard of the Vancouver pregnant mother requiring to be transferred to [a] certain memorial for delivery, yet thousands of Surrey moms need to leave our city due to lack of capacity here at Surrey Memorial Hospital,” he said.

According to Gill, the reasons for this double standard in healthcare is due to “lack of proactive planning” and “chronic underinvestment” in the city.

Well, Gill and the medical community say they are going to do something about it.

Gill and BC Health Care Matters have organized a rally outside Surrey City Hall at 2 pm tomorrow, September 9.

The medical community says they will rally to “make [their] voices heard” and “demand the funding and attention [they] deserve.”