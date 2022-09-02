"He will be deeply missed": Surrey filmmaker, anti-gang advocate remembered

Manbir “Mani” Amar is being sorely missed and remembered as an instrumental part of changing young people’s lives in Surrey and advocating for those most vulnerable.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the victim of a fatal physical altercation as Manbir “Mani” Amar, a prominent BC filmmaker.

Since his death was announced, community members have described his passing as tragic and heartbreaking.

The loss of Mani Amar is so tragic. A determined and steadfast advocate for positive change through his films and social work. Unafraid and true to his values, we lost a great one. RIP my friend. — Arvind Johal (@ArvindJohal) September 2, 2022

Mani Amar’s death has left an unspeakable void. The entire community is paying their respects to this remarkable Individual for the legacy he leaves behind. #rip https://t.co/sVTSpqlMPu pic.twitter.com/oKVuBWrB2A — Kal Dosanjh (@Kal_Dosanjh) September 2, 2022

One of Manbir’s documentary films, A Warrior’s Religion, won several awards following its release in 2009 and led to a second film on the subject of South Asian gangsters through a fictional film called Footsteps into Gangland.

Gurbinder Amar described his brother as a talented man who devoted his life to activism and the arts.

“Through poetry, prose, philosophy, painting, photography and filmmaking, Mani touched the lives of many individuals. He will be deeply missed,” he said.

Mani’s documentary “Warrior’s Religion” featured the first on-camera interview ever granted by notorious former gangster Bal Buttar. Sharing links of some amazing work of Mani : https://t.co/QMIzk0VQg6 https://t.co/q1UsX0x1gd https://t.co/3w3LQzDKaf — Sarbraj Singh Kahlon (@sarbrajskahlon) September 1, 2022

Gurbinder also describes Manbir as a devoted father, brother, son and friend.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) explains that on Wednesday, August 31, Surrey RCMP was called to the Newton area near 141st Street and 61st Avenue over reports of an altercation between two men just before 2 pm.

When officers arrived to the scene they found Manbir suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“Sadly, Mr. Amar died on scene,” IHIT says in a statement.

A man was arrested on scene but as of Friday no charges have been laid and the man has been released from custody as the investigation continues.

Karen Reid Sidhu with the Surrey Crime Prevention Society told Daily Hive she met Manbir about a decade ago and got to know him over the years as they worked together on a mentorship program for vulnerable youth.

She said she learned that he did not grow up in an environment that directly exposed him to gang activity. But Manbir was passionate about guiding young people away from gang life and breaking down the stigma South Asian youth faced.

Despite the risk he put himself in and the threats he received, Sidhu said it didn’t deter Manbir.

“His passion continued.”

To prevent youth from participating in gang activity, Sidhu says he was “instrumental” in identifying the most effective ways to help them.

“Mani’s passion and commitment to the community was just remarkable … He was driven by his passion. He was committed to making sure that youth were not going into gang life. His passion and his commitment through his film was evident that he was really trying to make a difference.”

According to media outlets that spoke to Manbir over the years, he had been working on a film about Surrey murder victim Maple Batalia. He had released a documentary about people who lived on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and were addicted to drugs.

His legacy must be carried forward

Manbir has touched many lives because of his inane ability to connect to those most vulnerable and was why the community and law enforcement valued his work and advocacy, Sidhu says.

The work he did for years is why Sidhu says his legacy must be carried forward.

“The legacy that he leaves behind is that we need to continue to do the work on his behalf. He’s no longer here. We as organizations that work with vulnerable youth need to look at what he’s done and keep that messaging going,” she explained.

“But it also takes more than just organizations, and he was clear about that. He said parents need to be involved … he was clear about the fact that it takes just more than organizations right up to; it has to be a collective approach.”

Sidhu says it’s devastating that the beloved filmmaker is “no longer here with us” but that his legacy will live on.

IHIT is asking any witnesses to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].