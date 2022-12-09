Surrey woman dead in possible case of domestic violence

New details have emerged following the fatal stabbing of a woman in Surrey earlier this week.

Homicide investigators are sharing that the woman who died inside a home in the Newton neighbourhood Wednesday night was married to the suspect, and they are looking into the murder as a possible domestic violence incident.

The suspect had no criminal history, according to a spokesperson with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which provided new information on Friday afternoon in hopes of spurring the public to come forward with more information on this case.

Investigators say the woman, 40, was stabbed near 127th Street and 66th Avenue just after 9 pm. She died in hospital.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.

His name has not been made public.

IHIT did not provide any information as to whether the couple had children, and stressed the importance of privacy at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]