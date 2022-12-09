Female victim dies from gunshot wounds inside Coquitlam car

Homicide investigators have been called to a Coquitlam neighbourhood following a fatal shooting Thursday night.

First responders responded just before 11 pm to the area near Lambert Way near Turner Avenue over reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a female inside a vehicle. She had been shot and despite efforts to save her, she died on the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case, and has not released the age or name of the victim, only saying that at this time it is believed to be

an “isolated incident.”

The shooting comes following several high-profile crimes in the community in recent weeks.

On November 24, two people were killed in a triple shooting in the area of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street around suppertime. Two of the victims were found inside a vehicle and investigators said it was believed to be connected to gang conflict.

Two weeks ago, a carjacking incident snarled traffic for hours on Highway 1 after several suspects made off with a high-end vehicle from a car dealership, leading to a car chase throughout the Tri-Cities. Two of the suspects remain at large.

The Coquitlam RCMP held an open community forum for concerned citizens to ask questions related to public safety. Anyone with information on any of the ongoing investigations is asked to reach out to police or IHIT.