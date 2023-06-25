Collision in Surrey sends three people to hospital in critical condition

Early Sunday morning, a vehicle collided with another, which caused “extensive damage,” Mounties in Surrey said.

According to the RCMP, it responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 2:45 am near 32nd Avenue and 176th Street (Highway 15).

“A Volkswagen was northbound on 17th street past 32nd avenue when it collided with a Hyundai sedan that was also northbound,” Mounties explained. “Both vehicles were knocked from the roadway and suffered extensive damage.”

Two males and one female who were in the Hyundai were transported to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

There was only one person in the Volkswagen, and they are now in police custody.

“Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to this collision,” RCMP confirmed.

Mounties are still in the area this morning for its investigation, so 176th Street is blocked to all northbound traffic at 32nd Avenue.

“The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation progresses, and motorists are asked to avoid the area,” Mounties said.

Anyone with information about this crash and/or has dash cam footage around the area of 176th Street and 32nd Avenue is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number: 2023-104042. If you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca