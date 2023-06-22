News

Serious crash shuts down major intersection in downtown Vancouver

Jun 22 2023, 3:13 pm
A serious crash has shut down an intersection in downtown Vancouver and police are urging drivers to find another route.

The crash happened early on Thursday morning near Burrard and Georgia streets.

In an email to Daily Hive, the VPD says investigators will be on the scene for “most of the morning collecting evidence.”

 

Georgia remains closed between Hornby and Thurlow and drivers are told to avoid the area as investigators remain on scene.

The Vancouver Police Department is expected to release more information later Thursday morning.

More to come…

