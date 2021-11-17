Surrey collision leaves cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A cyclist who was hit by a pick up truck in Surrey is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 50-year-old female was “was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition,” according to Surrey RCMP.
The collision took place around the 9500 block of 156 Street at approximately 5 pm on Tuesday evening.
RCMP also said the driver of the pick up truck remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.
- You might also like:
- BC health officials announce under 340 new COVID-19 cases
- Closed highways, washed out railways threaten to choke BC supply chains
- One in 100 year event: Meteorologist says BC storm was "anomalous"
“Alcohol was not a factor in the accident,” said Surrey RCMP.
“A pick up truck was travelling North bound on 156th Street when it struck a cyclist.”
According to Google Maps, this area of Surrey does have a dedicated bike route.
Investigators are asking anyone with more information, including dash-cam footage from the area, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 21-174761.
“Traffic in the area will be disrupted for several hours as the investigation continues.”