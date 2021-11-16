BC health officials announce under 340 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 338 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 213,358.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,568 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 376 individuals are currently in hospital, 107 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 160 new cases, 1,297 total active cases

160 new cases, 1,297 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 40 new cases, 506 total active cases

40 new cases, 506 total active cases Interior Health: 39 new cases, 683 total active cases

39 new cases, 683 total active cases Northern Health: 57 new cases, 510 total active cases

57 new cases, 510 total active cases Island Health: 42 new cases, 513 total active cases

42 new cases, 513 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There has been one COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours in Fraser Health, for a total of 2,274 deaths in BC.

To date, 90.7% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 86.8% have received their second dose.

From November 8 to November 14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.5% of cases, and from November 1 to November 14, they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 8 to November 14) – Total 3,489



Not vaccinated: 1,772 (55.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 152 (4.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,260 (39.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 1 to 14) – Total 417



Not vaccinated: 182 (61.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (7.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (31.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 8 to November 14)

Not vaccinated: 227.7

Partially vaccinated: 62.7

Fully vaccinated: 28.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 1 to 14)