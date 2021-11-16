BC health officials announce under 340 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 338 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 213,358.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,568 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 376 individuals are currently in hospital, 107 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- Children aged five to 11 to gain vaccine access before holidays: Henry
- Health Canada reviewing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children
- New sub-lineage of COVID-19 Delta variant detected in BC: Henry
Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 160 new cases, 1,297 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 40 new cases, 506 total active cases
- Interior Health: 39 new cases, 683 total active cases
- Northern Health: 57 new cases, 510 total active cases
- Island Health: 42 new cases, 513 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases
There has been one COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours in Fraser Health, for a total of 2,274 deaths in BC.
To date, 90.7% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 86.8% have received their second dose.
From November 8 to November 14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.5% of cases, and from November 1 to November 14, they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (November 8 to November 14) – Total 3,489
- Not vaccinated: 1,772 (55.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 152 (4.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,260 (39.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 1 to 14) – Total 417
- Not vaccinated: 182 (61.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 22 (7.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 94 (31.5%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 8 to November 14)
- Not vaccinated: 227.7
- Partially vaccinated: 62.7
- Fully vaccinated: 28.6
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 1 to 14)
- Not vaccinated: 37.2
- Partially vaccinated: 14.3
- Fully vaccinated: 2.1