The City of Surrey is filing a suit with the Supreme Court of British Columbia to stop the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

The City is asking the court for a judicial review after BC’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told Surrey it must move forward with the transition to SPS.

But now, it appears Surrey is digging its heels in in an attempt to keep the RCMP.

“My team and I were elected to stop the proposed police transition,” Mayor Brenda Locke said in a news release. “Surrey simply cannot accept the extraordinary burden that our taxpayers will face as a result of a provincial order that will not deliver any public safety benefit.”

Farnworth is “extremely disappointed” in Surrey’s court challenge, saying the additional delay will waste “significant” taxpayer dollars.

“”People in Surrey want the uncertainty over who will police their city to end. They want this debate to be over. They want government money spent on protecting their communities instead of on legal fees to continue old fights that have dragged on too long,” he said in a news release.