Surrey anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault at clinic: RCMP

Charges have been laid in connection to a disturbing report of a sexual assault at a Surrey pain clinic, according to the Surrey RCMP.

Mounties say the incident was reported in mid-July and allegedly occurred when the woman was undergoing a physical exam by a doctor.

Anesthesiologist Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, who has operated the pain clinic near 152A Street and 66 Avenue since October 2021, has now been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Bamgbade turned himself in to the Surrey courthouse in mid-September, two months after police received the report.

Bamgbade was brought before a judge and released on two conditions:

He cannot be alone with a female patient, so a female chaperone over 19 years old must be in the room.

A notice must be posted in the office and inform female patients that interactions in a private room and/or examination room will be done with a female chaperone present.

Before working at the Surrey clinic, Bamgbade practiced in Delta.

Mounties are releasing Bamgbade’s photo “in an attempt to further the ongoing investigation,” Corporal Vanessa Munn said.

“We believe that there are likely people in our community who have additional information and we encourage them to reach out to investigators with our Special Victims Unit,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.