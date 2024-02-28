Permanent projection mapping art installation coming to Surrey Civic Plaza

Artistic rendering of the new UrbanScreen at Surrey Civic Plaza projected onto Civic Library; rendering using still from Nicolas Sassoon’s Serpentine digital animation from his Liquid Landscapes series at UrbanScreen in 2018. Artwork is part of Surrey Art Gallery’s permanent collection and is being used for illustrative purposes only. (City of Surrey)

The most significant public plaza within Surrey City Centre is getting a colourful, vibrant lift, specifically during the evening hours.

Surrey City Council has approved a contract worth slightly over $1 million to ShowTech AVL to install permanent projection mapping equipment at Surrey Civic Plaza.

This will animate the entire east exterior facade of the City Centre Library, which frames the west side of the plaza.

This is deemed a relocation of the existing UrbanScreen public art installation found outside Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, which was first installed in 2010. However, the projection mapping art installation will be removed due to the upcoming project to expand the recreation centre.

The new and improved installation at Surrey Civic Plaza will include interactive features such as sensory tracking, electronic surfaces, and motion-activated sound speakers.

“I’m pleased to see the innovative UrbanScreen project continue at a new location, and what better space than the Surrey Civic Plaza,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a statement.

“I look forward to the completion of the UrbanScreen installation on the plaza, further enhancing the creative and cultural landscape of the city and providing a unique and engaging experience for all.”

Most of this project is funded by a $750,000 grant from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, with the remainder coming from the municipal government’s public art reserve fund.

Surrey Civic Plaza is also framed by City Hall to the north, the 3 Civic Plaza tower to the east, and the closed North Surrey Recreation Centre, which is set to be redeveloped into a high-density, tower-based office and educational institution complex.