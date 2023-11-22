New permanent City Manager appointed for City of Surrey

Metro Vancouver’s second largest municipal government has a new chief bureaucrat.

Robert Costanzo has been appointed by Surrey City Council as the new City Manager of the City of Surrey.

Over the past three months, he was the interim City Manager, filling in the key role following the retirement of Vincent Lalonde, who held the position for over nine years.

“On behalf of Council, I am delighted to announce that Robert Costanzo has been appointed as the new City Manager for the City of Surrey,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a statement today.

“Rob has an impressive 30 years of dedicated service, giving him a diversity of operational knowledge and deep understanding of the City’s values, goals and priorities. He has played a pivotal role in shaping Surrey’s growth and success over the years. A proven leader and is undoubtedly the right person to lead Surrey into the next chapter of our City’s evolution.”

Costanzo was previously the municipality’s General Manager of Corporate Services, which is a role that oversaw Bylaw Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legislative Services, and Legal Services.

“It is with the utmost gratitude that I step into the role of City Manager,” said Costanzo. “I want to express my sincere thanks to Council for this incredible opportunity. With my wide range of experience and extensive knowledge of the City, I look forward to working together with Council to make continued positive impacts in Surrey and pave a bright future for our citizens.”

Costanzo was also previously the City’s Manager of Engineering Operations and the Project Lead for the Surrey Biofuel Facility.