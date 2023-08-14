City manager to leave City of Surrey after nearly a decade

Vincent Lalonde will be leaving his role as the city manager of the City of Surrey after a run of more than nine years.

As the city manager, he was the non-political head of the municipal government, the leader of its bureaucracy.

He spent much of his career with the City of Surrey, spanning over a quarter century in various roles. He was also previously the general manager of the municipality’s engineering department.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but after 26 years of an incredible run at the city of Surrey, I am announcing that I am hanging up my skates as city manager,” said Lalonde in a statement today.

“As I reflect on the years we have spent working together at the City of Surrey, I am filled with immense pride. The growth we have achieved, the challenges we have overcome, and the innovative spirit that defines Surrey have all been truly exceptional. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all City staff for your hard work, dedication, and unwavering support throughout my time as city manager.”

Financial records for the municipal government show Lalonde earned a base salary of $411,200 in 2022, plus $54,400 in taxable benefits and other remuneration.

In contrast, Sadhu Johnston earned $355,000 in his fifth and final year as the city manager of the City of Vancouver in 2021. Vancouver’s current city manager, Paul Mochrie, who has held the leadership role since early 2021, earned $343,500 in 2022.

Lalonde first joined the City of Surrey in 1997 and became Surrey’s city manager in February 2014. Over the interim, until a new permanent replacement is found, Rob Costanzo, the general manager of Corporate Services, will serve as Surrey’s acting city manager.

“On behalf of Surrey City Council, I want to thank Vince for his remarkable dedication to the City of Surrey,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

“His leadership has brought Surrey through the COVID-19 pandemic and has put into place an exceptional senior management team to ensure the City of Surrey continues on its forward path. Vince’s legacy will be felt for a very long time and I wish him only the best in this next chapter of life.”