Two permanent public washroom structures have opened at two locations within Surrey City Centre, as a project by the City of Surrey and Fraser Health Authority to provide safe toilet access to individuals experiencing homelessness.

One unit is located just outside Surrey Memorial Hospital, and another unit is at 13633 Grosvenor Road near SkyTrain Gateway Station.

These public washrooms use the standardized “Portland Loo” modular structure originally designed by the City of Portland, now marketed and sold by an Oregon company under license from the municipality.

Portland Loo washrooms were also recently installed by the Vancouver Park Board at Crab Park and on the North False Creek seawall next to Cambie Street Bridge.

The stainless steel walls make it easier for cleaning and maintenance, and metal grating on the ground level enables people to see whether the single-stall washroom units are occupied.

For added safety measures to Surrey’s Portland Loo design, the door automatically unlocks after 15 minutes to alert passersby to washroom users who might be in medical distress, and a motion-activated sensor sends an alert when there is little or no movement from a person for a certain period of time, which could be life-saving for potential drug overdose situations. If the alert is triggered, a washroom check will be made by security personnel trained in Naloxone use.

A handwashing station and trash bin are also situated just outside the washrooms.

“We know that some of our vulnerable residents, including those who are unhoused, have difficulty accessing washrooms because they’re often reserved for paying customers only. The additional safety measures in the loo further align with our efforts to minimize the risk of toxic drug poisonings in our community,” said Sherry Baidwan, executive director of FHA’s Toxic Drug Response and Priority Populations, in a statement.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke added, “This City of Surrey and Fraser Health initiative will provide basic hygienic and health needs for our most vulnerable citizens. These facilities will provide much-needed washroom facilities in City Centre and are the latest additions of accessible supportive services for those experiencing homelessness.”

The Portland Loo modular structures cost $432,000 to acquire, not including the installation cost and construction for plumbing. The municipal government and health authority will jointly maintain the facilities.