It’s been seven months since a winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Vancouver. And still, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

According to BCLC, the LottoMax draw was held on August 13, 2021 and the jackpot remains unclaimed.

Now, the person holding the winning ticket has a bit more time to come forward — all lottery players have one year from the date of the draw printed on the ticket to claim a prize.

So, why is this person waiting?

BCLC says it can be an individual decision.

“Upon winning a life-changing lottery prize, some players prefer to wait before claiming their prize to make personal and/or financial arrangements. Other players prefer to contact BCLC immediately.”

This isn’t the only prize that has gone unclaimed in BC.

A ticket worth $1 million from the March 18, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw purchased on Vancouver Island was unclaimed when it expired at midnight on March 18, 2021.

Unclaimed prize money for games like Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max are returned back into the prize pool.

BCLC says, “Most unclaimed prizes are for a small amount such as a few dollars. It is extremely rare for major prizes of $10,000 or more to go unclaimed.”