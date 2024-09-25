Busy beach access route to close next month in South Surrey

After more than four decades (minus the lengthy pandemic closure) the 1001 Steps have served as a busy route to access the beach below the steep hill and over the train tracks into Crescent Beach.

However, according to the City of Surrey, those who have relied on this route in the past will be forced to take the long route as early as next month.

Surrey City Council approved the Ocean Park replacement to the tune of about $700,000, with funding from the 2024 Parks, Recreation & Culture Capital Budget.

“The 1001 Steps are an integral part of the South Surrey landscape, serving as a crucial recreational feature for residents and visitors alike. The pathway and steps offer amazing ocean views, with opportunities for viewing harbour seals and other wildlife,” a statement from the City reads.

Work is slated to begin in the coming weeks, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2025.

While the name may imply a total of 1,001 steps, there aren’t actually that many, and Surrey has not said if they will add more to make the number match the name.

In the meeting Mayor Brenda Locke mentioned that while the steps would be replaced, they would also be examining traffic impacts for the future as she had heard complaints that it was very busy.

“This renovation will not only enhance the safety and accessibility of the 1001 Steps but will also preserve this beloved community landmark for future generations to enjoy,” Locke added in a release. “We are committed to investing in our parks and recreation infrastructure to improve the quality of life for residents in Surrey, with $1.7B in approved capital projects over five years.”