Four baby goats who ran away from home this week were rounded up and returned to their owner, thanks to the work of Surrey RCMP.

In a release, police said the incident took place on May 11, just before 6 pm, when officers responded to a report of four goats on the loose in the 15600 block of Highway 10.

“Members quickly worked together to secure the goats, who were taken into police custody unharmed,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “All goats have been reunited with their owner who is thankful that police located the goats and not a kidnapper.”