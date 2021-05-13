Seth Rogen is starting his own podcast with Sirius XM

Imagine being able to get Seth Rogen’s iconic laugh howling right into your ears? Because the Canadian writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and actor is launching his very own podcast.

Rogen’s podcast, a series of personal stories, will be released on Stitcher later this year — the podcast company under the Sirius XM umbrella.

According to a press release, Rogen’s podcast will be of the weekly variety where he will indulge his “endless curiosity about people and the world we live in by inviting a range of guests to share a single story.”

The currently untitled project will be available via Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, Earwolf, which is home to popular and award-winning shows like Office Ladies, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Scam Goddess, How Did This Get Made? and Comedy Bang! Bang!

The show will also be available on SiriusXM Canada’s mobile app and all major podcast listening platforms.

“Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience,” Rogen said. “Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments. I think Frida, Richard and I have been able to do something that even I am shocked by: produce what seems like an original podcast.”

Earlier this month, the Vancouver-born actor recently published his first book, “Yearbook,” a collection of comical and relatable short stories about his life.

In 2019, Rogen collaborated with Canopy Growth Corporation to launch Houseplant, a Canadian-based cannabis company dedicated to product quality and consumer education.

He also makes wicked pottery and looks great in GIF form.

via GIPHY

On the screen, Rogen can next be seen in Hulu’s high-profile series, Pam & Tommy, alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan, which chronicles the mid-90s scandalous career of rocker Tommy Lee and actress Pamala Anderson.

Stitcher has not yet announced a date for Rogen’s podcast but we’ll keep you posted as to when you’ll be able to hear his national treasure of a laugh, right into your eardrums.