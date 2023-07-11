Victim in Surrey alleyway deadly shooting identified (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Homicide investigators are providing more details into the deadly shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to the alleyway north of 96th Avenue and 130th Street, where they found a man in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Edge SUV on Sunday around suppertime.

He was sent to hospital but died from his injuries. He has now been identified as 29-year-old Pavanbar Paul Mannan of Surrey. RCMP did not provide information about a motive, only that they are naming the victim in an effort to further the investigation.

A short time after the incident, a grey Subaru Forrester was located near 82nd Avenue and 151A Street. Video of the fire department trying to get a handle on the blaze was shared online.

Burnt-out vehicles have become a consistent calling card for gang-related crimes in Metro Vancouver, but the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team (IHIT) did not reveal if this death is being investigated as a targeted incident or connected to any organized crime.

“No suspect description is currently available, and police are looking for any witnesses or those with dash camera footage from the area, to contact police,” IHIT said Monday morning.

“IHIT will be in both areas throughout the day speaking with neighbours and canvassing for video,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said. “If you have information and have yet to speak to police regarding this investigation, please contact IHIT immediately. If you were in either area between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm and have dash camera video, please contact IHIT immediately.”