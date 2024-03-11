Surge pricing could be coming to restaurants despite recent backlash

The plan to bring the excitement of day trading to the experience of buying a Baconator didn’t pan out for Wendy’s, but the concept could be coming to more restaurants soon.

Driving the news: Wendy’s backtracked on its plan to implement so-called surge pricing into its fast-food joints, but some in the restaurant industry say dynamic pricing — where prices fluctuate frequently based on demand — could soon become commonplace.

Per the Wall Street Journal, dozens of restaurants in the US, like Cali BBQ and Bartaco, already use dynamic pricing to change the price of menu items on a weekly or monthly basis based on demand trends.

Last year, the UK’s biggest pub operator launched dynamic pricing at 800 locations, charging more for pints during peak hours and dropping prices during less crowded times.

Why it matters: You already face dynamic pricing when you book a flight, buy a movie ticket, or pay your energy bill. While Wendy’s took a lot of flack for what seemed like a far-fetched idea, applying dynamic pricing becomes easier — and, perhaps, inevitable — as industries adopt more digital technology.

In the past, paper menus, cash payments, and analog bookkeeping systems made it too much hassle for restaurants to constantly change menu prices.

Now, with the wide adoption of digital payments, online menus, and app-based food ordering, implementing dynamic pricing has become much more straightforward.

Yes, but: As we saw with Wendy’s, surge pricing has the potential to upset a lot of budget-conscious customers, a fear that has led chains like Applebees to shy away from it entirely.

Bottom line: Any business trying to make it work will have to sell customers on the idea that — like a fluctuation happy hour — dynamic pricing gives them the chance to actually save money.

