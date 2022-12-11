NewsWeather

Mainly bright and sunny week expected in Vancouver 

Nikitha Martins
Dec 11 2022, 7:58 pm
LeonWang/Shutterstock

The upcoming week in Vancouver is expected to be a whole lot less gloomy. 

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, it’s expected to be a mostly dry week with sun all week long. 

However, temperatures will remain relatively low all week. 

After a mainly cloudy Sunday clears up overnight, fog patches are expected to develop near midnight but dissipate Monday morning.

ECCC

While the sun may be deceiving from indoors, it’s still a good idea to bundle up. 

Temperatures during the day this week will be about the 3°C to 5°C range and the nights will range from 0°C to -2°C. 

