Vancouver's sunny break is coming to an end -- here's when

This weekend certainly felt like an end to winter hibernation for many in Metro Vancouver.

Beaches filled up, the Sea to Sky Highway was full of drivers looking for adventure, and a few brave souls even went swimming in the ocean. But those double-digit temperatures and sunny skies are only visiting the city for a short time.

Clouds, rain, and cooler weather are set to return to Metro Vancouver on Wednesday. The temperature will fall to 10°C and showers will stick around through the weekend, according to the latest forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It’s expected to get pretty cold in the evenings too, with the temperature falling to 3°C overnight by next weekend.

It may be best to schedule your sunny weather plans for this Monday or Tuesday, while it’s still supposed to be nice outside. The UV index is forecast at a four, or moderate, so you may not even have to worry about getting a sunburn while enjoying an afternoon at the beach.