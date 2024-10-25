If anyone was ever trying to chirp Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Max Domi and Ryan Reaves, “stick to disc golf” might be a decent option.

Domi and Reaves are both in their second season with the team and appeared to quickly bond with each other upon coming to town. Domi, a second-generation Leaf after his father Tie, and Reaves, a veteran in the NHL since 2010, seem to have slotted pretty smoothly into the Toronto lifestyle since coming to town.

And beginning last year, the duo has found themselves bopping around town to a few local highlights, with the third instalment of their travels coming out today.

In a video posted to the team’s YouTube channel, the two Leafs forwards met up with two-time Canadian disc golf champion Thomas Gilbert to check out the city’s famous course located on the Toronto Islands.

While neither Domi nor Reaves had ever played a serious round of disc golf before, their competitive juices got flowing pretty quickly while showing a bit of their sense of humour.

“What’s the rule on talking in the backswing?” Domi asked Gilbert early on in the video.

“There is none,” Reaves replied, before continuing to yap while Domi was throwing.

“What happens if it gets stuck in the tree?” Domi also asked.

“You’ve got to climb it… play it as it lies!” Reaves retorted.

The pair seemed to enjoy the outing, with Gilbert and Reaves tying for the top score.

While the video appeared to be shot in warmer months, it’s a fun piece of content that might have been carefully timed to be released after a tough loss, like Toronto’s 5-1 defeat to the St. Louis Blues on home ice.

In any case, the duo is looking for the next hidden gem in Toronto to explore, which you can request now in the Leafs’ YouTube comments.