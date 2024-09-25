A popular furniture retailer is hosting its first-ever warehouse sale in Metro Vancouver this weekend, and shoppers will see major discounts.

The Sunday Furniture warehouse sale happens on Saturday, September 28, from 10 am to 4 pm at 1344 Derwent Way in Delta.

The retailer, which was founded in 2019 by four friends with young families, says shoppers will see discounts of 60% to 90%.

Sundays is known for its modern, durable sofas and also sells bedroom furniture, tables and chairs, storage solutions, and accessories.

What to know about the sale

If you are planning to head out, you can RSVP online.

Once you’re there, there will be free street parking in the area, and they are even getting the Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck on-site, starting at 11 am.

If you do buy something, remember that delivery is available at a cost, or you can arrange your own pickup within 48 hours.

If you can’t make the sale on Saturday, you can always check out the sale section online.