ShoppingCurated

Pivot! Major furniture deals expected at weekend warehouse sale in Metro Vancouver

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Sep 25 2024, 6:29 pm
Pivot! Major furniture deals expected at weekend warehouse sale in Metro Vancouver
Stay A While Sofa/Sundays

A popular furniture retailer is hosting its first-ever warehouse sale in Metro Vancouver this weekend, and shoppers will see major discounts.

The Sunday Furniture warehouse sale happens on Saturday, September 28, from 10 am to 4 pm at 1344 Derwent Way in Delta.

The retailerwhich was founded in 2019 by four friends with young families, says shoppers will see discounts of 60% to 90%.

Sundays is known for its modern, durable sofas and also sells bedroom furniture, tables and chairs, storage solutions, and accessories.

What to know about the sale

If you are planning to head out, you can RSVP online.

Once you’re there, there will be free street parking in the area, and they are even getting the Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck on-site, starting at 11 am.

If you do buy something, remember that delivery is available at a cost, or you can arrange your own pickup within 48 hours.

If you can’t make the sale on Saturday, you can always check out the sale section online.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop