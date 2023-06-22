Canada’s only wine train is a boozy ride through the Okanagan that you have to try at least once, if not for the wine, then for the views.

The Grand Sommelier Express at the Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, BC, is loved by locals and tourists alike for combining the magic of old-school train travel with locally made wine, cider, and more. It’s the only heritage steam train, wine and food-tasting event.

Before I rode The Grand Sommelier Express in 2023, I had never been to Summerland, but it’s truly a hidden gem in the Okanagan, and the wine scene that’s emerging from the region is as thoughtful as it is tasty.

Here’s what it was like onboard the Grand Sommelier Express:

When I arrived, I was greeted by a sparkling wine reception where me and my fellow passengers sipped on bubbles while anxiously waiting for the arrival of the train.

I kept a tight hand around my wine glass because once we boarded, the wine tastings continued as local wineries poured for us during the short train ride. I don’t know what was better, the spectacular views or the vino.

We arrived at a station by a trestle bridge where we sampled ciders from local cideries and had cheese plates. Then, we boarded the train again, where we tried even more wine before arriving back at the main station.

Once we returned, we sampled food from Brodo and ate from charcuterie plates while we sipped on tastings from every producer we tried along the way. There was also an onsite store where we could purchase our favourite bottles and live music.

As a white-wine drinker, I was partial to Summergate Winery, and I also liked Lighting Rock’s bubbles and pinot noir. But I didn’t have a single bad wine from the entire host of Bottleneck Drive wineries that I sampled.

I would definitely board The Grand Sommelier Express again. It’s such a unique experience as long as you don’t mind a bit of heat and some crowds. This wine train has to be on your BC bucket list!

The event is over for 2023, but they’re already starting to take bookings for June 2024. Tickets are $159 per person plus tax and fees, and there are two trains in the afternoon and evening. The event is super popular and always sells out.

If you’re looking for summer travel inspiration, Summerland is a great place to start your journey.