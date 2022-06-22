15-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins first world championship gold medal

Canadian Summer McIntosh is many things: a talented swimmer, a multi-time record holder, and now, a world champion at just age 15.

Competing in the women’s 200m butterfly event on Thursday at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, McIntosh paced the field and came out on top with a time of 2:05.20.

GOLD for 15-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh in the 200m butterfly at #FINABudapest2022 🥇🇨🇦 And it's another world junior record mark of 2:05.20 🤯 WATCH: https://t.co/0zkLXW7yfz pic.twitter.com/ViyttGDkdf — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 22, 2022

McIntosh had previously set the world junior record one day prior in the event’s semifinals, where she finished first in her heat, and topped the mark once again.

“I think I’m a little bit in shock right now. Whatever result I got I’d be happy with. I’m really happy with my result,” McIntosh told CBC following the race, per Devin Heroux.

USA’s Hali Flickinger won silver, while Olympic champion Yufei Zhang from China took home the bronze.

The Toronto-born McIntosh, who broke onto the scene last summer in her first Summer Olympics, also won the silver medal in the 400m freestyle event earlier in the championships.

FUN FACT: Summer McIntosh's time in the 200m butterfly is 8 seconds faster than her mom swam in the 1984 Olympics (2:13.49) Talk about good genes 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1tTLCTYcZG — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 22, 2022

Moments after McIntosh’s race, Canada’s Kylie Masse won gold in the women’s 50m backstroke final, and Josh Liendo claimed bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle final.

Canada's pool party continues today with a GOLD medal for @Kjmasse 🇨🇦🥇 She glides to victory in the 50m backstroke final with a time of 27.31 at #FINABudapest2022 WATCH: https://t.co/0zkLXW7yfz pic.twitter.com/b43bjwb1FW — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 22, 2022

Tomorrow, Canada’s Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez will be looking to add to Canada’s medal haul as they compete in the women’s 100m freestyle final.