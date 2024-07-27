Summer McIntosh wins Canada’s first medal of Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh was able to bring home Canada’s first medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics this afternoon.

The 17-year-old picked up a silver medal in the women’s 400m freestyle final.

SILVER FOR SUMMER MCINTOSH SHE WINS HER FIRST OLYMPIC MEDAL CANADA’S FIRST MEDAL AT PARIS 2024 pic.twitter.com/rDmqrd4Oeq — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 27, 2024

McIntosh came into the Olympic Games viewed as one of Canada’s greatest medal opportunists, and she lived up to the pressure. She found herself in second place for the majority of the 400m swim, unable to pass Australian gold medal winner Adrienne Titmus but keeping a healthy distance between herself and the other competitors.

Despite being just 17 years old, this is McIntosh’s second time at the Olympics, as she was also a part of the Canadian team at the Toyko 2020 Olympics at just 14. She nearly won a medal then, as well, placing fourth in the 400m free.

She holds the world record in the women’s 400 individual medley, which she will participate in on Monday.

McIntosh finished today’s race with an extremely impressive time of 3:58.37, while Titmus was just slightly ahead at 3:57.49. Placing third was American swimmer Katie Ledecky, who finished with a time of 4:00.86.

An absolutely brilliant battle between three swimming greats. Titmus defends her Olympic title. Summer McIntosh wins her first Olympic medal in her second fastest 400m freestyle ever. Katie Ledecky wins bronze. pic.twitter.com/x5NeY6W3mM — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 27, 2024

Canada will be competing for two additional medals in swimming, as the men’s and women’s 4×100 freestyle relays still await.