Summer McIntosh wins Canada’s first medal of Paris Olympics

Jul 27 2024, 7:02 pm
Summer McIntosh was able to bring home Canada’s first medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics this afternoon.

The 17-year-old picked up a silver medal in the women’s 400m freestyle final.

McIntosh came into the Olympic Games viewed as one of Canada’s greatest medal opportunists, and she lived up to the pressure. She found herself in second place for the majority of the 400m swim, unable to pass Australian gold medal winner Adrienne Titmus but keeping a healthy distance between herself and the other competitors.

Despite being just 17 years old, this is McIntosh’s second time at the Olympics, as she was also a part of the Canadian team at the Toyko 2020 Olympics at just 14. She nearly won a medal then, as well, placing fourth in the 400m free.

She holds the world record in the women’s 400 individual medley, which she will participate in on Monday.

McIntosh finished today’s race with an extremely impressive time of 3:58.37, while Titmus was just slightly ahead at 3:57.49. Placing third was American swimmer Katie Ledecky, who finished with a time of 4:00.86.

Canada will be competing for two additional medals in swimming, as the men’s and women’s 4×100 freestyle relays still await.

