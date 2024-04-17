Subway is launching a line of sauces at grocery stores in Canada

While Subway has plenty of sandwich creations under its belt, there’s a lot to be said about its huge range of condiments, too.

Starting this month, Canadian shoppers will be able to get their hands on some of Subway’s very best sauces in grocery stores across the country so you can jazz up your homemade sandwiches and salads.

Grocery stores, including Walmart, Sobey’s Quebec, and Loblaws, will stock the sandwich giant’s Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Baja Chipotle sauces.

Subway is also launching a brand-new sauce, Creamy Italian MVP, which will also be available to buy.

As well as dressing up handhelds, each of the sauces can be used for cooking, marinating or as a dipping sauce.

“Subway guests love our signature sauces, which is why we wanted to bring flavours, like Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle, to retail locations across the country,” said Courtney Hindorff, managing director of Subway Canada.

We’ve also added a brand-new flavour to this collection, Creamy Italian MVP, to inspire delicious at-home recipes.”