Last year, Subway® Canada sold over 77 million of their famous cookies, which stacks up to about 3,500 CN Towers. This year, Canada’s cookie destination is taking its cookies to new lengths — literally.

From the classics like Chocolate Chunk to fan favourites like M&M, Subway Canada has the sweet baked goodness to satisfy every cookie craving. For a limited time, Canadian cookie lovers can indulge in the all-new Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie with Reese’s Pieces.

A Subway Footlong is no longer reserved just for sandwiches. No, no. To celebrate this year’s National Cookie Day on December 4, Subway Canada is debuting its first-ever (wait for it) Footlong Cookie!

Starting at 1 pm on December 4, 2023, and for one day only, Torontonians can look forward to exclusive cookie flavours at the event inspired by the all-new Subway Series menu.

Rolling out the cookie dough from coast to coast, the plain Chocolate Chip Footlong Cookie is set to make its national debut at Subway restaurants in the new year — so if you’re not in Toronto, don’t crumble just yet!

If you are in the city, cookie connoisseurs can get a taste of Subway Canada’s first Footlong Cookies on National Cookie Day with exclusive flavours like the Green Goddess, made with pistachio cream spread, coconut, green apple, and caramel; Little Italy, which is adorned with Ricotta, chocolate chips, and berries; and finally, the Great Canadian, an inspired blend of maple caramel, butter tart, bacon, blueberry jam, and pecans.

These Footlong Cookies will be available for one day only, and while supplies last. No purchase is necessary, however, a donation to Subway Canada’s Never Miss LunchTM program is welcome.

As Canada’s cookie destination, and to make your holidays even sweeter, you’ll get six free cookies when you purchase a $30 gift card until December 31* — now that’s a delicious deal!

So, dear cookie lovers, keep your eyes peeled for the nationwide debut of the Footlong Cookie in the new year, and in the meantime, celebrate National Cookie Day with Subway Canada’s sweet celebrations on December 4th.

Subway Canada National Cookie Day

When: Monday, December 4, 2023

Time: From 1 pm, as supplies last

Where: Subway — 127 Bremner Boulevard, Entertainment District, Toronto