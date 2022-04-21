Subway Canada is cooking up a ton of exciting things for their sandwich fans including new flavour combinations, ingredients, and more.

Starting April 25, Subway Canada will roll out its enticing new menu featuring five new signature sandwiches, Canadian farm-raised proteins, new toppings, and new bread.

“When we set out to design the refresh, we diligently tested flavour combinations, visited Canadian producers and farmers, and spoke to Canadians about the options they want to see,” said Chef John Botelho, Culinary Manager at Subway Canada.

“From our five new signature sandwiches to the introduction of deli-style Canadian-raised proteins or the creation of three bold new sauces – we can’t wait for guests to experience intense, fresh new flavour combinations with each bite.”

Can’t wait to find out more? Here’s what’s on the new Subway Canada menu:

Five new signature sandwiches

Chicken Bacon & Peppercorn Ranch Talk about flavour! This new sandwich features Canadian Farm-Raised Chicken and Maplewood smoked bacon. It’s topped with crispy veggies and the all-new peppercorn ranch dressing.

Smashed Avocado & Turkey Try it on their classic Italian bread and topped with Canadian farm-raised deli-style turkey and real Canadian cheddar. Get it toasted and then topped with their smooth smashed avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, and mayonnaise.

Great Canadian Club This bad boy is made with deli-style turkey and ham and Maplewood smoked bacon, made from Canadian farm-raised turkey and pork. It’s then topped with lettuce, tomato, and sauced up with smoky honey mustard.

Maplewood Smoked Bacon & Ham: Made up of deli-style ham and bacon made from Canadian farm-raised pork and Canadian cheddar. Toast it up and get it topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red onion and smoky honey mustard and mayonnaise.

Southwest Steak and Avocado: This sandwich features a mouthwatering seasoned steak and new smashed avocado. It’s topped with their classic chipotle sauce and some sweet and tangy banana peppers.



If you haven’t already noticed, these sandwiches feature new and upgrade ingredients like Canadian farm-raised deli-style Turkey, deli-style Ham and Grilled Chicken, and new sauces like Peppercorn Ranch Sauce and, coming later this year Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce and Green Goddess Dressing.

As for new toppings, check out their new Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Smashed Avocado. Don’t forget about the bread options which include Harvest Grain and, coming later this year, Cheesy Tex-Mex.

“Today is a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to deliver Canadians the quality ingredients, amazing taste, and top-notch experience they expect from Subway,” said Doug Fry, Subway Canada Country Director.

“Canadians’ expectations for variety, selection and quality continues to evolve – as they should. We know because we asked. The Eat Fresh Refresh is more than just updates to our menu; it’s about showing Canadians we listen and push ourselves to be better by elevating our products and guest experience.”

Run, don’t walk to Subway Canada on April 25 and get your hands on their delicious new sandwiches.