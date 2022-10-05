Vancouver artists shine in global spotlight through new digital community

A growing community of creators, entrepreneurs, and local brands has come together to help Metro Vancouver artists reach an increasingly global digital audience.

Studio North, founded by entrepreneur and Tantalus Labs CEO Dan Sutton, has released two short films in 2022 spotlighting local street art legends. And according to Sutton, they are just getting started.

“With Studio North, we are showcasing local talent through film and storytelling, showing the country and the world what Vancouver style is all about,” said Sutton in an interview with Daily Hive. “Vancouver has a unique style and aesthetic, and our visual talent runs deep.”

Studio North began as a group of friends collaborating on visual identity and aesthetics and has now grown to a community of 11 prospective artist contributors. The group is testing out ideas and plans to roll them out as they are refined.

“Vancouver can be a difficult place for artists to take root and succeed,” explained Sutton. “A fickle buyer community combined with a high cost of living pushes a lot of our greatest talents to lower cost environments like Montreal or the US.

“We hope that by both stimulating the local buyer community and presenting our shining stars to a global audience, we can smooth the transition for part-time artists to lean into art as a full-time career.”

We bout to come out of the shadows. And we coming correct. — Studio North (@StudioNorthart) September 27, 2022

The first two Studio North film vignettes showcase Jon “Brother Jopa” Park and Jason “Siloh” Mcrea.

Vancouver-based lettering artist and designer Brother Jopa specializes in hand-drawn typography and calligraphy. His work can be seen around the city, including at Qunit Boxing, Say Mercy!, and B-Side Sandwiches, and at the Vancouver Mural Festival.

Siloh is an acclaimed painter whose graffiti murals and paintings can be seen around Vancouver.

As it grows, Studio North hopes to promote Vancouver creators through events, collaborations, and e-commerce opportunities.

“Our vision is to drop physical and digital collections in art shows, digital content, and global e-commerce distribution. We also have some skills when it comes to throwing fun parties,” shared Sutton.

“Our greatest value proposition is deeper immersion and exposure to bright young artists and creators we like.”

For more information on Studio North, visit studionorth.art.