Bus worker strike could bring transit woes to Metro Vancouver next month

A BC union is warning of potential transit disruptions in Metro Vancouver and beyond in the new year following a strike vote this month.

CUPE Local 4500, which represents 180 Lower Mainland transit workers with Coast Mountain Bus Company, says members voted 100% in favour to strike in a December 12 vote.

The union and the employer will come back together for mediated discussions on January 2 and 3, but if those don’t go well the bus network workers could strike.

“Our members go to work every day to help Lower Mainland residents and visitors safely and efficiently get where they need to go,” Union President Chris Gindhu said in a news release. “For us to do our jobs effectively, we need the company to keep pace with staffing levels and maintain the fair compensation needed to retain workers.”

He added the union remained quiet about the strike vote leading up to Christmas to avoid panicking the public over the holiday season.

The looming strike would encompass transit supervisors, maintenance supervisors, service supervisors, tire person supervisors, TComm staff, field service trainers, engineers, and warranty administrators, as well as supervisors for the parts department, body shop, trolley overhead, and fare box staff.