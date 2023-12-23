First new generation SkyTrain cars arrive in Metro Vancouver

After a cross-country journey on the Trans-Canada Highway from Alstom’s train manufacturing facility in Kingston, Ontario, the first new generation SkyTrain car has arrived at TransLink’s SkyTrain home base in Burnaby.

Five flatbed trucks travelling in a caravan — each carrying one of the five cars of the first new Mark V train made on the assembly line — began their journey on the road about two weeks ago, and arrived in Metro Vancouver earlier this week.

And just in time for Christmas, after all.

Now, SkyTrain crews will connect the cars to create a fully articulated five-car long train, which will be the longest trains yet on the SkyTrain system, providing the highest passenger capacities.

This order of 205 Mark V cars will create 41 five-car-long trains, which will operate on the Expo and Millennium lines.

Each new five-car Mark V train will be able to carry about 25% more passengers than the existing four-car Mark III train.

The five-car Mark V train will be able to hold 672 passengers regularly, both seated and standing, while the four-car Mark III train can currently hold 533 passengers. This is an increase of 139 people per train compared to the current largest train, which is the four-car Mark III train.