How to watch, stream Olympic Opening Ceremony for FREE in Canada

If you’re looking to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding ways to do so.

However, you might want to grab a coffee or two as the games are set to officially kick off on Friday, July 23 at 7 am ET/4 am PT.

For the opening ceremony, a free stream can be found on CBC Gem, CBC.ca and the CBC Olympics app, with CBC, CBC News Network and CBC Radio providing TV and radio coverage.

If viewing on a PC, turning off any ad-blocking software is recommended.

If you’re looking to cast to an external device, CBC Gem might be your best bet, as it’s compatible with devices such as Apple TV, FireTV, Google Chromecast and Roku TV.

TSN and Sportsnet will also have live coverage of the event across their network of channels.

To get access to channels via the web-based TSN Direct, it costs $7.99 (plus tax) for a one-day package, $19.99 for a one-month pass, and $99.99 for six months.

Meanwhile, Sportsnet Now costs $19.99 for a monthly plan or $150 for a yearly pass.

Basketball player Miranda Ayim and rugby sevens athlete Nathan Hirayama will be Canada’s flagbearers for the event.

CBC’s TV schedule can be found here, whereas their similar but more in-depth streaming schedule can be found here.

Also, TSN’s broadcast/streaming schedule can be found here, while Sportsnet’s broadcast/streaming schedule can be found here.