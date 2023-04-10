Over 1,100 homes in nine buildings proposed in Coquitlam City Centre

Another major neighbourhood-sized redevelopment is proposed for Coquitlam, potentially producing a 10-fold increase in the number of homes.

Local developer Ledingham McAllister is proposing to redevelop the eight-acre site of 1145 Inlet Street, which is located east of Pipeline Road and Glen Park. The westernmost end of the site is about a 10-minute walk from SkyTrain Lincoln Station.

Currently, there are 113 rental townhouse units on the site, which were constructed in 1982.

The redevelopment, named Stratford Wynd, would generate a total of 1,113 new homes. This includes 135 secured purpose-built market rental homes, including 113 replacement units for existing residents, who will be given the first right-of-refusal for the new rental homes. The unit size mix for the rental housing component is 67 studio or one-bedroom units and 68 two- or three-bedroom units.

There will also be 978 condominium homes, with a unit size mix of 396 one-bedroom units and 582 two- or three-bedroom units.

All of these uses would be contained within nine buildings constructed over up to eight phases.

The first phase would be a 25-storey condominium tower and a six-storey rental housing building on the westernmost parcel of the site — within the narrow appendage fronted by Inlet Street. This includes 325 condominium homes in the tower and the project’s 135 rental homes within the mid-rise building. As well, the rental housing building includes a ground-level childcare facility for up to 57 kids.

The remaining seven phases would entail condominium buildings reaching six or seven storeys, completing the remaining 653 condominium homes and a major standalone private amenity building for residents. Preliminary drawings show an outdoor ground-level swimming pool could be attached to this amenity building.

During a public meeting with Coquitlam City Council last week, Dan Giordano, the vice-president of development for Ledingham McAllister, said the existing 113 units are strata titled and originally intended to be sold, but due to the 1980s housing downturn, they were rented out instead.

He says existing tenants will be provided with financial aid, temporary housing during construction, and first-right-of-refusal for the new rental homes. But during the discussions, several city councillors expressed concerns that these replacement homes will not be affordable for existing tenants and urged the developer to provide below-market rents for a much higher degree of affordability that can be expected compared to the proposed market rents.

The developer has promised open spaces and a pedestrian-friendly public realm with multi-use paths and a greenway along the site’s southern perimeter. If approved, the redevelopment could provide the municipal government with $25 million in public benefits. IBI Group is the project’s architectural design firm.

The proposal is currently in the early stages, with a concept and land use plan to be created in Summer and Fall 2023. The draft master plan and implementation strategy will be prepared in Spring 2024, and City Council will review the master plan and implementation strategy for approval in Fall 2024.

The Stratford Wynd concept aligns with the municipal government’s 2020-approved City Centre Area Plan.