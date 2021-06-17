BC Housing planning 3.5-acre Burnaby redevelopment for more affordable homes

The provincial government has announced that it has started the planning process for redeveloping the Stratford Gardens housing complex in North Burnaby into more affordable housing.

The existing housing complex is on a 3.5-acre site located at 6005 Pandora Street in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood. It is just a block north of Burnaby North Secondary School, and an eight-minute walk from TransLink’s R5 Hastings Street RapidBus stop at Kensington Avenue.

BC Housing owns Stratford Gardens, which comprises five residential buildings, reaching up to three storeys, that were constructed in 1971. One building previously at the northeast corner of the site was demolished in 2019 after it was severely damaged by a fire.

Currently, there are about 95 mixed-income tenants living in the complex’s 101 homes. The remaining buildings are now aging and in need of replacement.

“A redevelopment of Stratford Gardens could lead to even more homes to accommodate people with a wide range of incomes in the community,” said Janet Routledge, BC NDP MLA for Burnaby North, in a statement.

“I look forward to hearing from the public and working closely with BC Housing to develop a plan to provide safe and affordable homes that meet the needs of people in Burnaby.”

The planning process is currently in the early stages, and a public consultation with existing and neighbouring residents will begin over the coming weeks.

If the redevelopment is approved, the existing tenants will be supported to stay in their units as long as possible, until the new homes reach completion. These tenants will also be provided with the opportunity for the first choice of the new units with no changes to their rent.

According to BC Assessment, the property has an assessed value of over $26 million, with $19.4 million from the land and $6.7 million from the structures.