Waves of adrenaline: Six of the most thrilling storm watching resorts in BC

We’re a couple of months into the fall season, and while the weather in BC has been somewhat tame compared to previous years, there’s still plenty of opportunity for storm watching.

Many parts of BC, especially on the island, are prone to wild wind and torrential rain storms this time of year, and thankfully, many of those locales have awe-inspiring resorts to make your storm-watching experience slightly more comfortable.

From Tofino to Haida Gwaii, these are some of the best places to get a storm-watching adrenaline rush in BC.

Along the south side of Tofino on preserved Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is Tin Wis Resort, nestled in the protected cove of Mackenzie Beach.

Tin Wis is renowned for providing an excellent vantage point for storm watchers, where they can stroll the beach and experience West Coast winds or cozy up in a warm suite while watching nature do its thing.

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort advertises itself as a place for winter storm watching.

“Experience the wild beauty and excitement of a Vancouver Island vacation,” the website states.

You can snuggle next to a fireplace while watching waves roll or embark on a track along the Wild Pacific Trail in the “perfect location to storm watch this season!”

Between November and January, winds regularly reach speeds of over 40 km/h at Haida House in Haida Gwaii.

Located along the banks of the Tiell River and surrounded by ancient forests and open sky, oceanside cabins at this resort offer a unique experience for storm watchers.

Cabins are also steps away from Graham Island’s “dramatic” east coast.

Aside from having an amusing name, the Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino is another excellent choice for storm watchers in BC.

It’s another spot where you can immerse yourself in the elements or stay cozy behind closed doors to catch stormy views with a hot beverage.

The Wickaninnish Inn says that the beginning of November to the end of February is the most reliable time to catch some stormy weather.

Resting on private and pristine beaches just outside of Ucluelet is Wya Point, surrounded by 600 acres of old-growth forest.

Seaside lodges and oceanside yurts put guests close to the action of thrilling storms in this remote part of the BC Pacific Rim.

Pacific Sands, another beach resort located in Tofino, features hotel suites all fully equipped with kitchens, with some suites offering rooms that can house up to eight people.

Suites include oceanside spots and some with their own hot tubs.

This resort even offers a storm-watching package, which offers up to 25% off for more extended stays.

“Imagine watching waves that have travelled from Japan—over 7,400 kilometres,” the website states.