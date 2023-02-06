Finn Wolfhard from "Stranger Things" stopped by a Canadian restaurant for dinner

The star who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things showed up at a Mexican restaurant in Toronto recently, surprising staff.

Finn Wolfhard stopped by La Cantina del Pueblo at the beginning of last week, but the restaurant only just posted photos of the visit.

He took photos with a manager and a server while he was there, and you can see the restaurant’s signature flag, rope and brick decor in the background. The restaurant is known for classic Mexican fare like tacos, guacamole and cocktails such as margaritas and pina coladas.

Wolfhard came by around 6 or 7 pm last Monday with a group of six friends.

“My coworker was on her break so they showed up and I gave them their table and took the order,” Cantina manager Yanissa Mancilla told blogTO.

“Two of his friends, we had seen them before at the restaurant, so we were thinking they are the ones who brought Finn to the restaurant.”

Wolfhard ordered carnitas tacos with rice and beans, as well as a margarita.

“He was really polite every time we brought something to the table and always smiling,” says Mancilla.

“We didn’t want to interrupt them with pictures while they were eating. Before they asked for the bill, we invited them to have a shot of tequila on the house and they were happy about it.”

As Wolfhard and his party were paying their bill, the restaurant was starting to fill up, but he took a few photos with staff and people in the restaurant before leaving, and Mancilla says he was super nice about it.

Wolfhard’s been spotted previously at Toronto spots like Sweet Jesus and Future Bistro, so patronize your local businesses: you never know who you might run into.